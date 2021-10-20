Victoria police officer punched while apprehending man in crisis

Victoria police apprehended a man under the mental health act in the 100-block of Gorge Road East Oct. 20. (Black Press Media file photo)

A Victoria police officer was reportedly punched several times after attempts to de-escalate a man in crisis Wednesday morning failed.

Shortly after 10 a.m. on Wednesday (Oct. 20), officers were called to a motel in the 100-block of Gorge Road East after a man called 911 threatening to kill people and saying there was a dead person on his balcony, according to VicPD. Officers found the man outside the building upon arrival and determined he was suffering from a mental health crisis.

VicPD said officers attempted to use de-escalation techniques, but when an officer tried to apprehend the man for a mental health assessment the man repeatedly punched the officers. The officers used a taser on him, but police say the man continued to struggle.

The man was apprehended after additional police units attended. He was taken to the hospital for a mental health assessment, and VicPD is recommending charges of assaulting a police officer.

The injured officer was also taken to hospital and treated for a concussion. He has since been released from care.

Anyone with information can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

