Victoria police officers seek public’s help locating high-risk missing 16-year-old

Arianna McKenzie was last seen on March 25

Victoria police officers are asking for the public’s help in locating a high-risk missing girl.

Arianna McKenzie, 16, is Caucasian with collar-length brown hair and hazel eyes. She is five feet tall and weighs about 100 pounds.

READ ALSO: Victoria Police Department outlines what it means to be a ‘high risk’ missing person

McKenzie was last seen on March 25 and is known to frequent Victoria’s downtown core, particularly Centennial Square.

Police say her family is concerned for her well being. Patrol officers are working to find her to ensure she is safe.

READ ALSO: Victoria police arrest suspect in two daytime robberies

If you see McKenzie, please call 911. If you have any information on where she may be, please call 250-995-7654 or to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.


