UPDATED: Cyclist struck on Gorge Road East suffering life-threatening injuries

Victoria police were on scene at Gorge Road East and Bridge Street Wednesday evening where a pedestrian was struck. (Black Press Media file photo)

A cyclist is suffering life-threatening injuries after being struck by a motorist on Gorge Road East Wednesday evening.

Victoria police were called to the area at the intersection of Bridge Street shortly after 5 p.m. for a report of the collision. The cyclist was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

As of 6:30 p.m., eastbound traffic on Gorge Road East, at Bridge Street, remained closed while police investigated.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage can contact the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654, extension 1.

READ ALSO: Pedestrian struck on Blanshard Street suffers potentially life-threatening injuries

Officers are attending to a collision between a cyclist & a vehicle on Gorge Rd East at Bridge St. Eastbound #yyjtraffic on Gorge Rd East is closed. #yyj — Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) March 19, 2021

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Victoria Police Department