Victoria police responding to incident in Burnside Gorge area

A police incident is unfolding in the Burnside Gorge area Friday morning. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

Emergency crews are responding to a police incident on Gorge Road East.

In an update on Twitter, the Victoria Police Department confirmed officers are working to safely resolve an ongoing incident at a multi-unit temporary residential building in the 300-block of Gorge Road East.

Gorge Road East is closed between Washington Avenue and Jutland Road. Traffic in the area is being disrupted and police are asking residents to avoid the area.

In the event there is a barricade I am being mindful of officer locations – but this badly damaged truck is outside the hotel. #yyjtraffic pic.twitter.com/e77XOhmFwW — Nina Grossman (@NinaGrossman) November 6, 2020

More to come.

