Victoria police response to barricaded person closes Johnson Street

VicPD on scene at temporary housing facility in 800-block Johnson Street

Victoria police are on scene at a temporary housing facility in the 800-block of Johnson Street for reports of a barricaded person inside. (Courtesy of Victoria Police Department)

Victoria police are on scene at a multi-unit temporary housing facility in the 800-block of Johnson Street where a person is reported to be barricaded inside.

Notifying people of the situation shortly before 4:30 p.m., police tweeted that the block is closed to traffic and people should avoid the area.

The 800-block of Johnson Street is closed as officers respond to a report of a barricaded person in a multi-unit residential temporary hosing facility. #yyjtraffic will be impacted. Pls avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/ywhQi51vsC — Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) January 14, 2021

More to come.

