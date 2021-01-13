Victoria police response to barricaded person closes Johnson Street

Victoria police are on scene at a multi-unit temporary housing facility in the 800-block of Johnson Street where a person is reported to be barricaded inside.
Notifying people of the situation shortly before 4:30 p.m., police tweeted that the block is closed to traffic and people should avoid the area.
The 800-block of Johnson Street is closed as officers respond to a report of a barricaded person in a multi-unit residential temporary hosing facility. #yyjtraffic will be impacted. Pls avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/ywhQi51vsC
— Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) January 14, 2021
More to come.
