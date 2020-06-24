Victoria police searching for missing 57-year-old woman

Una Whiteside was last seen on the morning of June 23

Una Whiteside, 57, was last seen leaving her home at 5:45 a.m. on June 23. (Courtesy of the Victoria Police Department)

The Victoria Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a high-risk missing woman.

Una Whiteside, 57, is Caucasian with dark brown hair with a tint of purple. She is five-foot-six-inches tall with a medium build and an Irish accent.

Whiteside left her home at approximately 5:45 a.m. on Tuesday, June 23, wearing a beige ball cap, a white cardigan, cream blouse, black shorts and black slip-on shoes.

She will likely be travelling by foot or using transit and is known to walk by the ocean.

Her family is concerned for her well-being.

If you see her, please call 911.

VicPD