Victoria Police searching for missing teen

Victoria police are looking for 17-year-old Arianna McKenzie. (Courtesy of VicPD)

Victoria Police are asking for the public’s help locating high-risk missing girl Arianna McKenzie.

McKenzie, 17, was last seen on July 2. She is known to frequent the Centennial Square area. Arianna’s family are concerned for her well being.

She is described as a Caucasian girl standing five-foot-four with short black hair and hazel eyes. She weighs roughly 100 lbs.

Anyone who sees Arianna is asked to call 9-1-1. If you have information on her whereabouts, call VicPD at 250-995-7654 and press 1 to speak to the report desk.

To report anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ ALSO: VicPD expands online reporting to keep 911 call-takers free during pandemic

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

missing personVicPD