Victoria Police are seeing new trends in light of COVID-19. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria Police see new trends in calls due to COVID-19

Police link jump in domestic, mental health calls to pandemic

The Victoria Police Department has noticed some changes in trends since COVID-19 came to the Island.

While there’s been an overall drop in calls, said Chief Const. Del Manak, there’s a spike in certain types of issues, including break-ins at closed downtown businesses.

In response, VicPD is trying to be more visible in the downtown area, both during the day and at night, and working with partners and the Downtown Victoria Business Association to up security.

VicPD has also seen a jump in mental health calls, something Manak suspects is linked with the pandemic.

“It could be attributed, though I can’t say for sure, to anxiety and fear in these uncertain times,” he said. “People are out of routine and people are not as social as before.”

ALSO READ: Isolation exemptions to frontline workers a danger to patients, say Island Health employees

Police are also seeing a jump in domestic calls linked to the virus.

“We have responded to more disputes where families are arguing regarding COVID-19,” he said. “For example, one family member is not taking the provincial health officer’s recommendations seriously in terms of social distancing and the other family member is frustrated.”

Since Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry banned gatherings larger than 50 people most homeless shelters have shut down, forcing people who are homeless to pour onto the streets, especially in the 900-block of Pandora Avenue.

So far Manak said it’s too early to say if the “explosion of tents” police are seeing is linked to an increase in crime in the area, though he’s aware that sometimes people living on the streets also fall prey to crime themselves.

One unique aspect police are seeing, however, is an uptick in fraud attempts.

“People are trying to be opportunistic and appeal to the good will of others, and now we’re just starting to see criminals adapt their strategies to try to get donations,” Manak said.

ALSO READ: Over 700 family doctors in Greater Victoria sign public letter pleading with people to stay home

He emphasized that if people get phone calls or emails from people asking for money to support COVID-19 efforts that they should ask questions, confirm who the person is speaking with and to not give out credit card information.

Presently, police do not have any excessive authority over group gatherings, but at any point the provincial health officer can issue a public health order allowing peace officers, such as police, bylaw officers, conservation officers and corrections officers, the power to discipline people partaking in larger gatherings or not adhering to social distancing.

“If that happens we’ll use discretion,” Manak said. “We wouldn’t want to target a family of four out for a walk, but rather people who are in clear defiance of the order.”

So far, however, he said most people understand the importance of social distancing on their own.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Like us on Facebook, send a Tweet to @NicoleCrescenzi
and follow us on Instagram

CoronavirusVicPDVictoria Police Department

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Legal time limitations on civil court proceedings in B.C. suspended due to COVID-19
Next story
Sidney sets up temporary rest stop for truck drivers transporting critical supplies

Just Posted

VIDEO: Musician stays physically distant in courtyard show for Langford retirees

Bob Nelson found a way to continue to play for retirement community residents

BC Parks Foundation organizes virtual picnic for the province

Join a B.C.-wide picnic online Saturday, March 28

COVID-19: Health care workers seek alternative housing options to prevent families from getting sick

Volunteers, residents and businesses step up to provide frontline workers with alternative housing

Over 700 family doctors in Greater Victoria sign public letter pleading with people to stay home

Physicians shift to a virtual platform to conduct appointments

Victoria Police see new trends in calls due to COVID-19

Police link jump in domestic, mental health calls to pandemic

Trudeau announces 75% wage subsidy for small businesses amid COVID-19

This is up from the previously announced 10 per cent wage subsidy

COVID-19: A message from the publisher

We will be making some changes to our print editions during these unprecedented times

COVID-19: Qualicum Beach youngster gets car parade for his sixth birthday

Friends get creative after party cancelled due to ongoing pandemic

Cookie monsters rejoice as B.C. stores sell Girl Guide sweets

With door-to-door sales cancelled, a few big chains have stepped up to distribute

Kids get back to learning in B.C., online

Ministry of Education rolls out new tool for school

Vancouver Island Regional Library doors closed but online services still available

We’ve got all the links to make it easier for you

Nanaimo RCMP ask for help locating 17-year-old girl believed to be with 36-year-old man

Mary Cyprich, missing since Thurday, might be in company of Force Forsythe

67 more B.C. COVID-19 cases, two more deaths in Vancouver region

Positive tests found in Surrey, Langley long-term care facilities

Legal time limitations on civil court proceedings in B.C. suspended due to COVID-19

Order applies during the current state of emergency and includes any extension

Most Read