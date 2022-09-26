Victoria police seek potential victims after man arrested in indecent incident

Police seek more witnesses and potential victims after a man was arrested Sunday after a man exposed himself to a woman. (Black Press Media file photo)

Police seek more witnesses after a man was arrested Sunday after reports he exposed himself to a woman and followed her.

Victoria officers were called to the area of Pandora Avenue and Chambers Street Sept. 25 just before 3 p.m. and were told a man had approached a woman at that intersection. He spoke to the woman, exposed himself and followed her for about four blocks before the woman found a safe place.

Officers located a suspect in a small community park nearby and arrested him without incident.

No physical injuries were reported.

The man arrested was found violating conditions from a previous conviction for a sexual offence and was taken to VicPD cells.

Officers are concerned that other victims or witnesses may have yet to contact police. Anyone with information is asked to call the report desk at 250-995-7654, ext. 1.

