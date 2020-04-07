Victoria police seek public’s help finding man missing more than a week

Joel Diment is described as a 26-year-old Caucasian man with short brown hair and hazel eyes. He is five-foot-10 and about 150 pounds with a tattoo of a grim reaper on his right forearm. (Courtesy VicPD)

Victoria police officers are asking for the public’s help in finding a high-risk man missing more than a week.

Joel Diment is described as a 26-year-old Caucasian man with short brown hair and hazel eyes. He is five-foot-10 and about 150 pounds with a tattoo of a grim reaper on his right forearm.

Police say Diment has been missing for over a week and is believed to be in the Victoria area.

Anyone who sees Diment is asked to call 911. Anyone with information can call 250-995-7654 or report anonymously through Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

