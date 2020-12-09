Victoria police are searching for high-risk missing woman, Gabriella Reuben, who last spoke to her family on Dec. 5. (Courtesy of Victoria Police Department)

Victoria police seeking high-risk missing 32-year-old woman

Gabriella Reuben last spoke to her family on Dec. 5

Victoria police are asking for assistance finding high-risk missing woman, Gabriella Reuben.

Reuben last spoke with her family on Dec. 5, at which point they believe she was in the Topaz Quadra area.

She is described as a 32-year-old Caucasian woman standing five feet, four inches with a medium build and weighing 150 pounds. She has shoulder-length wavy blonde hair and blue eyes.

When Reuben was last seen, she was wearing a black, shoulder-length wig with bangs, black leggings with a sheer pattern, a white skirt, a purple fleece, a pink sweater, a white bandana around her neck and a long black, hooded winter coat. She was also wearing yellow-laced black boots and carrying a black Steve Madden backpack.

Police say they are working to find Reuben to ensure she is safe and ask anyone who sees her to call 911.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is encouraged to call the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654, extension 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

