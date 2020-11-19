Victoria police seeking witnesses, dashcam footage of crash that killed cyclist

The crash happened on Nov. 6 at the intersection of Harriet Street and Gorge Road

Victoria police are asking for witnesses or video footage of a fatal cash between a cyclist and motorist in early November.

Shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 6, VicPD officers, the Integrated Road Safety Unit and the Saanich Police Traffic Safety Unit all responded to a crash on Gorge Road and Harriet Street.

Despite the best efforts of passersby, police, and paramedics, a young woman who was cycling died from her injuries.

Traffic investigators would like to speak with anyone who was in the vicinity of the intersection of Gorge Road and Harriet Street on Friday, Nov. 6, between 5:15 p.m. to 5:20 p.m.

Investigators are specifically looking to speak with a cyclist who was travelling westbound on Gorge Road towards Harriet Street at the time of the incident, and any other pedestrians or drivers travelling westbound on Gorge Road approaching Harriet Street at that time.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has dashcam footage of the incident and has not yet spoken to officers is asked to call VicPD’s non-emergency line at 250-995-7654.

