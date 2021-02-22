Victoria police seize firearms, knives, drugs during Gorge Road traffic stop

Victoria police officers are investigating after firearms, knives, drugs and cash were seized during a traffic stop on Sunday afternoon.

Police say officers conducted the traffic stop just before 5 p.m. in the 400-block of Gorge Road East and located three firearms – a rifle and two replica handguns – along with knives and an extendable baton during the search.

Police ask anyone with information to call their non-emergency report desk at 250-995-7654, ext. 1 or anonymously call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

