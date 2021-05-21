Victoria police seize replica handgun from man’s possessions

Victoria police seized this replica handgun after searching a man’s possessions on Friday (Photo courtesy of VicPD)

Victoria police seized a replica handgun Friday afternoon after receiving a call about a man with a firearm downtown.

Police responded to the 900-block of Pandora Avenue just after noon on May 21 and arrested a suspect, but didn’t find the gun on him during a search. Police say after speaking with the man, they learned a replica gun was with his possessions nearby. Officers seized the replica and the man was released at the scene pending further investigation, VicPD said.

READ: Sophisticated bitcoin fraudsters steal thousands of dollars from Victoria, Saanich stores

“Patrol officers are encountering realistic replica firearms and real, functional, loaded firearms with increasing frequency,” a VicPD release said. “In order to keep the public safe, officers have to respond to firearms calls as though the weapon is a real, functional, loaded firearm until such time as they are able to determine otherwise.”

Anyone with information can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

VicPD