Police seized a loaded handgun, drugs and cash after a call to multi-unit temporary housing facility in the 700-block of Queens Avenue on Dec. 4. (VicPD handout)

Victoria police turn up drugs, cash during weapons call

Police searched multiple suites in temporary housing facility

Police seized a loaded handgun, drugs and cash after a call that started over a man with a gun uttering threats.

Victoria police were called to a multi-unit temporary housing facility in the 700-block of Queens Avenue on Dec. 4 at 9:20 p.m. for a report that a man with a handgun was threatening people. A suspect and his companion were taken into custody without incident not long later.

Investigation revealed that the man had been in several suites and officers checked each. Officers located items including a safe containing several thousand dollars cash, drugs including methamphetamine and fentanyl, and a loaded handgun. All were seized as part of the investigation.

The suspect was not injured but was taken to hospital at his request for an unrelated medical issue. The companion was identified and released pending further investigation.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to contact the report desk at 250-995-7654 or report anonymously through Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

