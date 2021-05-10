Victoria police use bean bag round in arrest

One man was taken into custody after police deployed a bean bag round.

The Victoria Police Department was called to a multi-unit residential temporary housing building in the 1900-block of Douglas Street just before 8:45 p.m on Saturday after a 911 call reporting a man attempting to gain entry to one of the suites.

The caller said the man pounded on the suite’s door while wielding a steel bar and threatening the occupant, according to a release from VicPD. The man fled to another suite before officers arrived.

When police located the suspect, he exited the suite and confronted the officers. According to police, he refused to comply with their demands and an officer discharged a bean bag round, striking the man in the leg.

He was taken into custody without further incident. Upon arriving at the detachment, he was seen by B.C. Emergency Health Services but refused medical treatment.

He was released on conditions pending a future court date and faces recommended charges of assault with a weapon, uttering threats and failing to comply with a release order.

VicPD