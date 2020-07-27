Victoria rally calls for decriminalization of drugs after record number of overdose deaths

The rally set for July 31 outside the Ministry of Health building

Protesters marched to the Ministry of Health building during a rally for action on B.C.’s overdose crisis in April 2019. This year advocates are focusing on decriminalization after one of the deadliest drug overdose months in B.C. history. (Black Press Media file photo)

As the deadliest month for drug overdose deaths has come and gone, a rally calling for decriminalization will be held outside the Ministry of Health building on July 31.

In June, nearly six people died every day across the province for a total of 175 lives lost due to an overdose.

In the first six months of 2020, B.C. has seen 728 deaths due to the toxic street drug supply. That’s compared to the 543 deaths that happened during the same period of time last year.

Hosted by Moms Stop the Harm, a network of Canadian families impacted by substance use-related harms and death, and the South Island Community Overdose Response Network, the rally will start at 3 p.m. and attendees are encouraged to mask up and bring pots and pans to make some noise.

Jenny Howard, who lost her son Robby to an overdose in 2016, has been advocating for safe supply and the decriminalization of illicit drugs since.

The rally will be held at 3 p.m. on July 31, at the Ministry of Health Building located at 1515 Blanshard St.

For more information visit momsstoptheharm.com or sicorn.ca.

— With files from Nina Grossman and Ashley Wadhwani

