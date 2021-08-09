Arlene Wetherell won nearly $200,000 on a lotto ticket bought in April. (Photo courtesy BC Lottery Corporation)

Victoria resident discovers $200,000 lottery windfall three months later

Woman bought the winning ticket at Save-on-Foods in Langford

A forgotten ticket turned to awindfall three months later for a Victoria resident.

Arlene Wetherell was out driving with friends when she remembered the ticket.

“My friend checked it from her phone and said ‘guess how much you won?’” Wetherell recalled. “I said ‘I don’t know, $10?’ She turned the phone around and showed me the number.”

She won $189,000 from the April 2 Lotto Max draw.

The win brings Wetherell closer to her dream of renovating her home.

“I want to do some home renovations, specifically new floors and light fixtures. I’ve never owned a matching bedroom suite so I will buy myself a new matching bedroom suite.”

Wetherell bought the winning ticket at Save-on-Foods in Langford.

