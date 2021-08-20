Elizabeth Heywood scored $50,000 on a scratch and win ticket. (Courtesy B.C. Lottery Corporation)

Elizabeth Heywood scored $50,000 on a scratch and win ticket. (Courtesy B.C. Lottery Corporation)

Victoria resident scratches $50K win during coffee shop stop

Plans include sharing windfall with friends and family

Elizabeth Heywood went out for a boost of caffeine but scored a boost to her bank account at the same time.

The Victoria woman was at Starbucks when she scratched her ‘Money…I’m Home!’ scratch and win and realized she’d won $50,000.

She plans to take her friends out for a nice meal, share some windfall with family and set aside a bit for a future vacation.

“I’m very happy to have won the money and to be able to share my joy with others,” she said.

Heywood bought the ticket at the London Drugs on Quadra Street.

READ ALSO: Victoria resident discovers $200,000 lottery windfall three months later

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

gamblingGreater Victoria

Previous story
Phillips Brewery cancels concert double header as COVID cases rise
Next story
Tourists, Victoria police return lost bird to owner

Just Posted

Phillips Brewery is postponing its Backyard Double Header event as COVID-19 cases continue to rise, it announced Aug. 20. (Photo courtesy of Phillips Beer/Twitter)
Phillips Brewery cancels concert double header as COVID cases rise

Victoria police Sgt. Jeremy Preston posed for a photo with a lost bird in downtown Victoria Aug. 19 to help find its owner. (Courtesy VicPD)
Tourists, Victoria police return lost bird to owner

Elizabeth Heywood scored $50,000 on a scratch and win ticket. (Courtesy B.C. Lottery Corporation)
Victoria resident scratches $50K win during coffee shop stop

Sooke School District superintendent Scott Stinson is optimistic about the 2021-22 school year. (Black Press Media file photo)
Sooke School District cracking open the books for September