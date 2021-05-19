UPDATE: Victoria security guard survives mall stabbing

Guard was stabbed May 18 while stopping a theft from a Hillside Mall store

A security guard was transported to hospital Tuesday night after they were stabbed while stopping a theft from a store.

The individual is a loss prevention officer (LPO), whose job is to prevent theft from retail stores. On Tuesday night, the LPO was working at a store in Hillside Shopping Centre when they apprehended a thief and were stabbed. Realizing the extent of their injuries, the guard managed to apply a makeshift tourniquet to himself before emergency crews arrived.

Shortly before 7 p.m., Victoria police officers were called to the mall where they found the guard suffering from potentially life-threatening injuries and the suspect apprehended nearby. They applied their own tourniquet to the guard and took the suspect into custody.

Paramedics transported the guard to hospital where he was treated and later discharged.

The suspect was transported to VicPD cells and held in custody. They face recommended charges of assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm and theft under $5,000.

Anyone with information can contact the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

