A Lotto Max ticket is shown in Toronto on Monday Feb. 26, 2018. (The Canadian Press)
Victoria ticket wins $93,000 Lotto Max draw
Jackpot from March 13 draw carried over, Victoria ticket wins second prize
One Victoria resident could be the lucky winner of the $93,000 Lotto Max prize from Friday’s draw.
While the $50,000,000 jackpot was carried over, a ticket purchased in Victoria was the second prize winner of $93,894. According to the Lotto Max website, there were also two Western Canada winners.
Winning numbers can be found at playnow.com/lottery/lotto-max-winning-numbers/.
