Victoria’s annual electric vehicle count sees 70 per cent increase over last year

The Victoria Electric Vehicle Association saw a more than 70 per cent year-over-year increase in the number of EVs on Greater Victoria roadways Wednesday (April 13) during its Spring Electric Vehicle Count.

In a news release, the group said it counted 1,728 EVs on access roads coming into Victoria between 6:30 and 9 a.m., compared to 1,023 counted last year. This year’s count represented 18 per cent of the registered EVs in the Capital Region, while last year’s figure represented 15 per cent, according to the group.

The count draws inspiration from the region’s flower and bird counts. While the organization said it is mainly a non-scientific, feel-good event, it provides useful information as the world aims to transition to a zero-emission future, in addition to raising awareness on how EVs are growing in popularity.

