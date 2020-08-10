Victoria’s top 10 worst intersections for crashes in 2019

Emergency crews responded to a two-car crash on Douglas Street in Saanich earlier this year. (Black Press Media file photo)

The worst intersection in Victoria for crashes in 2019 was Douglas Street and Gorge Road, and Government Street and Hillside Avenue with 61 collisions.

ICBC has updated its data on vehicle accidents on Vancouver Island, listing all the places where the 2,560 crashes in Victoria have occurred. The data is broken down into casualty incidents, which resulted in injury or fatality, and collisions that resulted in material damage only.

This intersection at Douglas Street and Gorge Road, and Government Street and Hillside Avenue saw 61 crashes in 2019. (Google Maps)

That same intersection, which saw 43 accidents in 2018, is listed as having 21 casualty crashes this year.

Bay and Blanshard streets come in second place for worst intersections, with 50 crashes of which 19 resulted in injury or death.

Sitting in third spot, is Blanshard Street and Hillside Avenue, with 49 crashes throughout 2019, with 17 of them ending in injury or death.

The fourth worst intersection in Victoria was Douglas and Finlayson Street with 45 crashes. Fifth on the list is Bay and Quadra streets and sixth is Hillside Avenue at Shelbourne Street with 40.

Hillside Avenue and Quadra Street takes seventh place with 38.

Eighth place Burnside Road and Douglas Street, turning onto Dunedin Street with 37.

Ninth goes to Blanshard and Finlayson Street with 34 crashes, and the 10th worst intersection is Cook Street and Hillside Avenue with 31. To see ICBC’s data visit tabsoft.co/2DBaCTm.

