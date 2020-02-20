VIDEO: A guilty plea and an expected sentence to sexual abuse leads a selection of Wednesday’s news stories

Harry Charles Sadd, a 73-year-old former badminton coach, plead guilty to eight charges relating to sexual abuse that took place between 1970 and 1984. (RCMP handout)

Former Greater Victoria badminton coach is expected to be sentenced in early March. Harry Charles Sadd pleaded guilty to eight counts of sexual abuse. All charges relate to incidents that took place from 1970 to 1984. For more information on this story, click here.

The director of Trees Cannabis has been fined $1.5 million for selling marijuana. The fine followed a provincial crackdown on the popular dispensary. For more information on this story, click here.

Victoria police K9, Jonny, helped make arrests in Esquimalt after an early morning break-in. The Police Services Dog aided in two arrests. For more information on this story, click here.

