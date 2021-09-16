VIDEO: Camosun College celebrates 50th with Indigenous art unveiling in Saanich

Camosun President Sherri Bell delivers a speech at the college’s 50th anniversary at the Interurban campus. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)

Camosun College celebrated its 50th anniversary Thursday with the unveiling of The Cycle of Knowledge house post, an 18-foot carving by Tsawout artist and college alum Douglas (Bear) Horne.

The outdoor ceremony marked exactly 50 years since the college opened its doors on Sept. 16, 1971 and hosted a variety of speakers in honour the special day.

“Over the past five decades, Camosun College has enabled people to learn skills and expertise to improve their lives and strengthen their communities,” said Anne Kang, Minister of Advanced Education and Skills Training.

Camosun president Sherri Bell said Camosun is proud of the student-centred, caring approach it has taken to deliver five decades of education for the benefit of students and communities.

“The Cycle of Knowledge house post will serve as a welcome to students, faculty, staff and campus visitors while reflecting the ongoing commitment to creating lasting relationships with Indigenous communities and peoples in the years that come,” she said.

Bear said the house post reflects the connection between Camosun and Indigenous communities by incorporating three cedar elements: the sun, the blue heron, and the salmon, floating on aluminum waves.

“As a former student, I feel these elements represent the transformation of knowledge and energy between the students, faculty and staff at Camosun.”

ALSO READ: Community walkers invited to embrace the twilight in Oak Bay

Do you have a story tip? Email: megan.atkinsbaker@saanichnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

CollegeIndigenousstudents