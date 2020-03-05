Police arrest five at B.C. Legislature after discussions ‘break down’ with Indigenous relations minister. (Photo provided by gidimten_checkpoint Instagram)

VIDEO: Five arrests at the legislature leads a selection of today’s news stories

A selection of Greater Victoria top stories for March 5

These Greater Victoria stories for March 5 are brought to you by Victoria Video Network (VVN).

Police arrested five people at the B.C. Legislature Wednesday night after discussions broke down with the Indigenous relations minister. For more information on this story, click here.

Victoria is unlikely to make decisions about the John A. Macdonald statue until 2022. On Monday night, a well-attended reconciliation dialogue discussed the statue and Macdonald’s history. For more information on this story, click here.

The propeller from a recent Saanich plane crash was found in a resident’s backyard, two weeks after the crash. The plane engine’s serial number is located on the propeller. For more information on this story, click here.

Byron and Phyllis love story made in Sooke

A longtime batchelor finds soulmate in coffee shop

Diagnosed with Parkinson’s, MLA Carole James to keep working

Carole James says she’ll serve in cabinet as long as she can

Saanich approves cannabis bylaws amid pending BC Cannabis application

Saanich Council has looks for ways to ensure the production and sale of cannabis

West Shore RCMP arrests man in stolen vehicle after citizen blocks suspect in

Man rammed the citizen’s vehicle, then fled on foot

VIDEO: SUV crashes into building, damages lamp post in Langford

Officers rule out drugs or alcohol as an influence

VIDEO: Teen bear-spray incident caught on camera near Chilliwack high school

RCMP engaged with parents, school district to determine if matter should proceed criminally

PHOTOS: B.C. paramedics conduct coronavirus training

The emergency health service described the training as routine

Two post-secondary schools in Vancouver close over COVID-19 concern

A student had come into contact with someone who has been infected by the novel coronavirus

Canada’s largest airlines waiving fees to change flights because of coronavirus

Most airlines will waive the fee for changes made at least 14 days before travel

Spanish traveller cycles across Europe and Asia; stops in B.C. for a visit

Nestor Yuguero has been pedaling across the world since June to spread solidarity

Pipeline protesters planned B.C. legislature occupation, minister says

Scott Fraser ‘disappointed’ as five people arrested, removed

Cat shot in face survives after rescue by Good Samaritan

Taken to a Lower Mainland shelter, Lennox was rushed to a vet and is now recovering

Former mill worker unhappy with B.C. forestry retirement bridging rules following imprecise language

‘We don’t know how we’re going to make it’

Most Read