VIDEO: Mayor Fred Haynes gets pied in the face and more

Watch a selection of our top features for March 11

UVic Student Engineering Society ‘pies’ Saanich Mayor Fred Haynes for a good cause on March 10. (Courtesy District of Saanich)

These Greater Victoria stories for March 11 are brought to you by the Victoria Video Network (VVN).

The YMCA-YWCA could take over another familiar Victoria landmark. To read the full story by Nicole Crescenzi CLICK HERE.

Glenlyon Norfolk School shut down for possible COVID-19 exposure. For more information on this story by Travis Paterson, CLICK HERE.

Saanich Mayor takes a pie to the face. To read the full story by Sarah Schuchard, CLICK HERE.

To have your videos featured on the Victoria Video Network, send your content to VVN@blackpress.ca.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter