VIDEO: Mayor Fred Haynes gets pied in the face and more

These Greater Victoria stories for March 11 are brought to you by the Victoria Video Network (VVN).
The YMCA-YWCA could take over another familiar Victoria landmark. To read the full story by Nicole Crescenzi CLICK HERE.
Glenlyon Norfolk School shut down for possible COVID-19 exposure. For more information on this story by Travis Paterson, CLICK HERE.
Saanich Mayor takes a pie to the face. To read the full story by Sarah Schuchard, CLICK HERE.
To have your videos featured on the Victoria Video Network, send your content to VVN@blackpress.ca.