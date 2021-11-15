VIDEO: Rainfall overwhelms wastewater system, prompts alert for Saanich, Oak Bay, Victoria

Heavy rains mean wastewater, stormwater system overloads in shoreline areas of Saanich, Oak Bay and Victoria. (Video courtesy of Daniel Sharp)

With high winds and heavy downpours, residents may not need the warning to steer clear of waters off Saanich, Victoria and Oak Bay. The Capital Regional District issued the alert after high-intensity rain Nov. 14 and 15 caused combined stormwater and wastewater overflows.

Areas of wastewater discharge include Arbutus Cove Lane to Telegraph Bay Road including Arbutus Cove, Finnerty Cove and Telegraph Cove in Saanich; Seaview Road in Saanich to Currie Road in Oak Bay (including Cadboro Bay and Willows Beach); Radcliffe Lane in Oak Bay to Cook Street in Victoria (including Clover Point, Ross Bay, Gonzales Bay and McNeill Bay); Marigold Road into Colquitz Creek in Saanich and Craigflower Road into Portage Inlet in Saanich.

As a precaution, beaches within the affected areas will be posted with public health advisory signs until sample results indicate enterococci levels are below the 70CFU/100mL recreational limit.

