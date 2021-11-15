Heavy rains mean wastewater, stormwater system overloads in shoreline areas of Saanich, Oak Bay and Victoria. (Video courtesy of Daniel Sharp)

Heavy rains mean wastewater, stormwater system overloads in shoreline areas of Saanich, Oak Bay and Victoria. (Video courtesy of Daniel Sharp)

VIDEO: Rainfall overwhelms wastewater system, prompts alert for Saanich, Oak Bay, Victoria

Capital Regional District issues alert for combined stormwater and wastewater overflows

With high winds and heavy downpours, residents may not need the warning to steer clear of waters off Saanich, Victoria and Oak Bay. The Capital Regional District issued the alert after high-intensity rain Nov. 14 and 15 caused combined stormwater and wastewater overflows.

Areas of wastewater discharge include Arbutus Cove Lane to Telegraph Bay Road including Arbutus Cove, Finnerty Cove and Telegraph Cove in Saanich; Seaview Road in Saanich to Currie Road in Oak Bay (including Cadboro Bay and Willows Beach); Radcliffe Lane in Oak Bay to Cook Street in Victoria (including Clover Point, Ross Bay, Gonzales Bay and McNeill Bay); Marigold Road into Colquitz Creek in Saanich and Craigflower Road into Portage Inlet in Saanich.

As a precaution, beaches within the affected areas will be posted with public health advisory signs until sample results indicate enterococci levels are below the 70CFU/100mL recreational limit.

RELATED: Flooding, mudslide hampering travel through southern Vancouver Island (video)

RELATED: Malahat closes again, Island Highway remains closed near Crofton due to flooding

c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

Greater Victoriaoak baySaanichWastewater treatment

Previous story
UPDATE: 9 people sent to hospital as mudslide has up to 100 cars trapped on Hwy.7 near Agassiz
Next story
Power outages begin as winds worsen across Greater Victoria

Just Posted

Flooding and bank instability has closed the northbound lane of the Malahat past Westshore Parkway Nov. 15, according to Emcon highway services. (Courtesy Emcon)
VIDEO: Flooding, mudslide hampering travel through southern Vancouver Island

Several BC Hydro outages have left Greater Victoria residents without power Nov. 15. (Black Press Media file photo)
Power outages begin as winds worsen across Greater Victoria

One couple was put up in a hotel by the managers of the Hidden Valley Seniors Park in Langford, after their mobile home was crushed by a falling tree Sunday. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
Mobile homes damaged by falling tree in Langford seniors park

This truck from H2X, a Greater-Victoria based company offering various types of pumping services, has been at the Saanich Peninsula Hospital. (Submitted)
Effects of flooding seen at Saanich Peninsula Hospital