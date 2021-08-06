VIDEO: RCMP officer beats the heat, delights kids at Vancouver Island splash park

Sometimes the best way to cool off on a hot summer day is to run through a sprinkler, even in full police gear.
On Thursday, July 29, Cst. Darren Regush of the Oceanside RCMP spotted a group of youngsters cooling off at the Lions Ventureland Playground splash park in Parksville.
Another park-goer, Lindsey Genoe, spotted the officer joining the delighted youngsters and captured a short video, posting it to social media.
“I saw the kids running through the sprinkler and I thought it was a great idea to join them. It looked really cooling and refreshing. And when they see a police officer join them, it’s always entertaining,” said Regush.
The officer said he grew up in a small town and remembers other officers doing similar things with he and his friends as a child.
“It’s something I like to do. I’ve worked two postings in small towns, so I like being involved with the kids and doing stuff like that now, too,” he said.
Regush was only at the splash park for a few minutes, and while there also helped another family set up their umbrella.
