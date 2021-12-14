View Royal hosting open house on council size increase

Residents can learn more about process, share their thoughts on idea at Jan. 17 event

The Town of View Royal is hosting an open house Jan. 17 for residents who want to learn more about its consideration of an increase to council’s size from five to seven members. (Black Press Media file photo)

The Town of View Royal is hosting an open house next month to help residents stay informed on the municipality’s ongoing consideration to increase the size of council.

The town is currently debating whether to expand council from five members to seven by adding two councillor positions. The Jan. 17 open house, which follows a public consultation the town held in November, will provide residents an opportunity to learn about the pros and cons, the process and costs of a potential increase in council size.

Residents will be able to provide their thoughts on the proposal at the open house, which runs from 5 to 8 p.m. at the municipal hall, 1 View Royal Ave. Capacity is limited to 35 at a time and face masks will be required.

Those unable to attend the open house can will be able to participate in the Jan. 18 council meeting, which will be livestreamed on the town’s website starting at 7 p.m.

