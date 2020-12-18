Vigorous windy weather expected across Greater Victoria Friday

Winds up to 70 km/h anticipated for southern Vancouver Island

A vigorous weather system is expected to hit Greater Victoria this morning.

Environment Canada issued a weather alert for the region around 4:30 a.m. Friday morning (Dec. 18), warning of a frontal system approaching B.C.’s south coast, spreading strong winds and heavy rain.

Southeast winds of 70 km/h could develop across south B.C., including the southern Gulf Islands and Greater Victoria. Late Friday afternoon or early evening winds will ease slightly to 40 km/h and shift to the northwest as the front passes through.

Environment Canada warns that loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage. Winds may also cause tree branches to break.

