Viking Air celebrates 10 year anniversary of Series 400 Twin Otter inaugural flight

Greater Victoria’s Viking Air Limited celebrates the 10th anniversary of the inaugural flight of the Series 400 Twin Otter on Feb. 16.
Ten years ago, Viking’s first production Series 400 Twin Otter MSN 845 took its maiden flight in Calgary above the company’s final aircraft assembly facility. The MSN 845 was the first Twin Otter aircraft built following the closure of the original De Havilland Canada factory’s production line in 1988 after the 844 legacy Twin Otters were produced.
“It’s hard to believe it has been 10 years since that memorable day I was able to witness MSN 845’s first flight from the cockpit’s right seat. When I take a moment to reflect on the Series 400 program from the launch to where we are now celebrating the 10th anniversary of the maiden flight, I am truly amazed at what Viking has accomplished,” said CEO David Curtis in a statement.
In the past decade, the Viking Series 400 Twin Otters have been exported to 37 countries around the world.
kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
