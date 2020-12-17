Volunteer with North Saanich cadets faces child pornography charge

Michael Ryan Tellier faces one count of possession of child pornography.

On Sept. 30 the Central Saanich Police Service, along with the Greater Victoria Mobile Youth Services Team, executed a search warrant in Greater Victoria and seized “child abuse material,” according to a news release.

Tellier, who has extensive volunteer time with the 676 Kittyhawk Royal Canadian Air Cadets in North Saanich, was released on conditions that include not to engage in activities, volunteer work or employment that could bring them in contact with persons under the age of 18.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Central Saanich Police Service at 250-652-4441.

Tellier’s next court appearance is Jan. 11, 2021.

crime