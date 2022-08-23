Walk-in services at the Sidney Satellite outpatient lab will be closed until Sept. 6. (Google Streetview)

Walk-in services temporarily closing at Sidney outpatient lab

Services expected to resume Sept. 6

Walk-in services at the Sidney Satellite outpatient lab will be paused for at least two weeks starting on Wednesday.

Island Health said walk-in services at the 2357 James White Blvd. lab are expected to resume on Sept. 6.

The temporary shutdown won’t affect those with booked appointments or people dropping off samples.

Island Health advised patients needing walk-in outpatient lab services to use the Saanich Peninsula Hospital or the LifeLabs location in Sidney at 2475 Bevan Ave.

