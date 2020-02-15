Pierce County Sheriff’s Department in Washington State. (PCSD/Facebook)

Washington State woman arrested on suspicion of trying to steal baby

The suspect advertised free baby photos as a way to bolster her portfolio and save new moms money on newborn portraits

A Washington State woman and her teenage daughter are suspected of drugging a new mother after posing as photographers in an elaborate plot to kidnap the mother’s newborn baby, authorities say.

Detectives for the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department believe the woman wanted to steal a baby to raise as her own, The News Tribune of Tacoma, Washington, reported Saturday.

On Friday, Pierce County sheriff’s deputies arrested a 38-year-old who lives in suburban Spanaway and they say goes by several names including Juliette Parker, and her 16-year-old daughter on suspicion of attempted kidnapping and assault.

The investigation began Feb. 5 after the victim called 911 and told dispatchers she believed she’d been drugged. The victim reported she was vomiting, feeling numb, drowsy and unstable on her feet.

After receiving medical treatment, the victim filed a police report saying the suspect drugged her after posing as a baby photographer, the newspaper reported.

“She’s terrified but physically she’s okay,” sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said.

The two women met on a newborn baby Facebook group.

The suspect advertised free baby photos as a way to bolster her portfolio and save new moms money on newborn portraits, Troyer said.

The suspect came to the victim’s home three times to photograph her 5-week-old daughter and was seen taking selfies with the baby and wiping her fingerprints off items she touched, Troyer said.

During the third visit, police say the suspect and her teenage daughter gave the victim a cupcake.

The victim felt drowsy after eating it and ordered the two to leave her home.

Immediately after the woman and her daughter left, the victim noticed her house keys were gone.

Deputies bought the victim new locks and window guards and installed them in her home while investigating the attempted kidnapping, the sheriff’s office said. A patrol car was also placed outside her house.

Investigators have identified additional victims, and said evidence suggests the woman was “was planning to steal a newborn baby to raise as her own,” the Sheriff’s Department said.

The sheriff’s department said the woman in the past posed as a photographer under the names “Juliette Parker,” “Juliette Noel” or “Juliette Gaines,” and asked that anyone who had interacted with the woman call them.

Meanwhile, The Gazette of Colorado Springs reported that a Juliette Parker, who appeared to be the same woman arrested in Pierce County, ran unsuccessfully for mayor of Colorado Springs last year.

Parker, running as an advocate for the homeless and affordable housing, came in a distant second in April 2019 with 10,718 votes in a four-way race for Colorado Springs mayor, The Gazette reported.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

crime

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: B.C. conservation officers, farmer rescue two elk under collapsed haystack
Next story
Council approves new designs for Art Gallery of Greater Victoria development

Just Posted

Dunsmuir Middle School works with students following in-school protest over cell phone policy

Pupil said he wants students to be included in decisions that impact them

VIDEO: Victoria Stolen Sisters Memorial March honours, remembers missing and murdered

‘We’re just going to keep going until we find them,’ said one attendee

Saanich resident starts petition to oppose unrelated occupancy limit increase

‘Support for the ‘leave it at four’ is growing,’ says the resident

Victoria woman who drove with phone on driver’s seat acquitted of distracted driving charge

Judge could not conclude woman was holding the phone in 2018 Saanich incident

Estimates suggest North Saanich facing extreme childcare shortfall

Central Saanich, North Saanich and Sidney part of larger child-care gap analysis

VIDEO: B.C. conservation officers, farmer rescue two elk under collapsed haystack

The conservation officers and farmer were surprised to find more than one elk underneath the haystack

Wet’suwet’en return to northern B.C. forest road pipeline workers move through: First Nation

Opponents of a pipeline who support the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs have reoccupied camps at centre of arrests

Over a dozen birds found mysteriously dead on rural B.C road

Ministry of Agriculture notified of the strange occurrence on No. 4 Road in Abbotsford

B.C. men arrested after theft of heavy equipment leads to highway blockade

One man surrendered to police while the other was taken into custody the next morning, RCMP say

Forestry workers vote for new agreement, ending 8-month strike on Vancouver Island

Wage increases, higher premiums and contract language part of new agreement

PHOTOS: Trans Mountain hosts mock oil spill response practice in Kamloops

Practice comes after an excavator accidentally struck the pipeline near Jacko Lake in mid-February

Federal Indigenous services minister meets First Nation at rail blockade

Blockade on Tyendinaga Mohawk territory near Belleville, Ont., is in its 10th day

Canada’s flag was flown for first time 55 years ago today

The flag is used to celebrate wins in sports, honour Canada Day, and flown at half-mast after tragedy

No shirts, no city services: Firefighter calendar too steamy for Ontario officials

The city has never funded the calendars, but has OK’d photoshoots at city-owned properties

Most Read