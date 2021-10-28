Wastewater overflow warning issued for Saanich, Oak Bay shorelines

Heavy rains have resulted in stormwater and wastewater overflows along shorelines in Greater Victoria.
The Capital Regional District has issued a wastewater discharge notice for the area between Tarn Place in Oak Bay and Seaview Road in Saanich – including Cadboro Bay.
Residents are advised to avoid entering the water along this affected area, as the sewage contamination could pose a risk to health. Signs will be posted in the area until sample results indicate enterococci levels are below the recreational limit.
