Wastewater overflow warning issued for Saanich, Oak Bay shorelines

Residents advised to stay out of the water in Cadboro Bay

Heavy rains have resulted in stormwater and wastewater overflows along shorelines in Greater Victoria.

The Capital Regional District has issued a wastewater discharge notice for the area between Tarn Place in Oak Bay and Seaview Road in Saanich – including Cadboro Bay.

Residents are advised to avoid entering the water along this affected area, as the sewage contamination could pose a risk to health. Signs will be posted in the area until sample results indicate enterococci levels are below the recreational limit.

