WATCH: Police treating vandalism of downtown Victoria church as a hate crime

VicPD looking to identify two suspects who targeted St. Andrews Cathedral late on Sept. 12

Victoria police have released security camera footage of suspects (right) in the vandalizing of St. Andrew’s Cathedral on Sept. 12. The individual in the broad white hat (left) is considered a witness whom police also want to speak with. (Photo courtesy of VicPD)

Victoria police are treating vandalism of the St. Andrews Cathedral in downtown Victoria on Sunday, Sept. 12 as a hate crime.

Surveillance cameras captured two people involved in the church vandalism, which occurred just after 11 p.m. VicPD said in a release the nature of targeting the church and some of the vandalism meets the standard for investigating the incident as hate-motivated or a hate crime.

Officers are looking to identify and speak with the two suspects.

On Thursday (Sept. 23), police released four videos capturing the vandalism. Officers are also looking to identify and speak with witnesses who are seen talking with the suspects or walking by the church at the time of the incident. None of the witnesses are suspects in the investigation.

Similar acts of vandalism occurred in Oak Bay and Saanich on Sept. 11, VicPD reported.

Anyone with information can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

