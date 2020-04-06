Wearing non-medical masks can stop spread of COVID-19 before symptoms start: Tam

Health officials had previously not recommended wearing them

Health officials are now saying wearing a non-medical mask will help Canadians not pass along the novel coronavirus, even before they develop symptoms.

On Monday (April 6), Canada chief medical officer Dr. Theresa Tam said a special advisory committee has come to a consensus that “wearing a non medical mask even if you have no symptoms is an additional measure to protect others around you.”

Tam said that non-medical masks could prevent the spread of COVID-19 from infected people who either have no symptoms or have not developed them yet. However, medical masks must be saved for healthcare workers who need them, she added.

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

