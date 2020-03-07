Annual Earth Day Children’s Art Show: Web of Life to be held on Saturday, April 18. (Submitted by Coast Collective)

Web of Life art show calls for young artists

Artists up to the age of 12 can enter the Earth Day Children’s Art Show

Coast Collective Art Centre is hosting an Earth Day art competition for artists up to the age of 12.

The region’s youngest artists are invited to submit artwork as individuals, groups, or classes.

The theme ‘Web of Life’ will allow the artists to explore the plants, animals and ecosystems that make up our planet. Anything nature-related goes, however, judges would love to see local systems explored.

Entries may include paintings, drawings, sculptures, or mixed media. Fill out a submissions form at coastcollective.ca.

The submission deadline is March 11, the deadline to confirm participation is April 1. Artwork can be dropped off from April 8 to 12. Meet the artists during a reception on April 18 from 1 to 3 p.m.

