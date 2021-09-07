Image of B.C. health ministry web page that links to COVID-19 vaccine record. Link in story below. (B.C. government)

B.C. COVID-19 vaccine cards available online, details coming today

Weddings, art classes to require proof of vaccination on Sept. 13

B.C. residents have started getting their COVID-19 proof of vaccination cards, soon to be required for access to restaurants, pubs, recreational classes, indoor concerts and sports events, movies and organized gatherings such as weddings and conferences.

Businesses and services covered by the public health order are expected to ask for proof of vaccination and a valid government identification card starting on Monday, Sept. 13. The B.C. health ministry website issuing vaccination proof is active, requiring a personal health number and vaccine record to provide a record to show at the door.

Premier John Horgan, Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry are providing details Tuesday afternoon on the program, including an option of a paper vaccination card for people without smartphones or online access.

