Colwood’s all-candidates meeting is on Oct. 7 at Church of the Advent, 510 Mount View Ave., at 7 p.m. (Google Maps photo)

Colwood’s all-candidates meeting is on Oct. 7 at Church of the Advent, 510 Mount View Ave., at 7 p.m. (Google Maps photo)

West Shore churches hosting listening circles for municipal candidates

Events for Langford, Colwood, Metchosin candidates

Three West Shore churches are hosting all-candidate “listening circles” for those running in the upcoming municipal election.

Rev. Heidi Koschzeck, of Gordon United Church in Langford, said in a statement that the aim of the events is to change the perception that politicians don’t listen to residents.

Separate events will be held for municipal candidates in Langford, Colwood and Metchosin.

All of the candidates have been invited and will be given time to respond to any questions or concerns raised. Comments will have a time limit and be moderated to ensure an equitable and respectful experience.

Langford’s meeting is on Sept. 19 at Gordon United Church, 935 Goldstream Ave., at 7 p.m.

Colwood’s runs Oct. 7 at 7 p.m. at Church of the Advent, 510 Mount View Ave.

The date is still being confirmed for Metchosin’s meeting, which is set to be held at St Mary of the Incarnation Church, 4125 Metchosin Rd.

READ MORE: Who’s running for council on the West Shore?

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

BC municipal electionElection 2022West Shore

Previous story
Prime Minister says Monday will be federal holiday to mark Queen’s state funeral
Next story
Elderly driver ticketed after hitting teen in Oak Bay crosswalk

Just Posted

Tourists stand outside of Westminster Place in London, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest reigning monarch, will lay in state at Westminster Palace from Wednesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Markus Schreiber
Schools, Crown Corps. to close as Horgan declares Sept. 19 a holiday to mourn the queen

The hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped with the Royal Standard of Scotland, passes the City Chambers on the Royal Mile, Edinburgh, on Sept. 11, on the journey from Balmoral to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, where it lay in rest for a day. Greater Victoria residents will have several opportunities to pay their respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II on Monday. (Jane Barlow/Pool Photo via AP)
Greater Victoria residents able to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II at Monday services

The Old Cemeteries Society of Victoria is installing a memorial gate at Ross Bay Cemetery, which has been without one since the 1920s. (Courtesy of Old Cemeteries Society of Victoria)
Victoria’s Ross Bay Cemetery getting memorial gate to mark 150th

Queen Elizabeth II passed away Sept. 8 at the age of 96. (Jonathan Brady/Pool Photo via AP)
Prime Minister says Monday will be federal holiday to mark Queen’s state funeral