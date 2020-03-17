West Shore Parks and Rec closes its doors Tuesday amid COVID-19 concerns

West Shore Parks and Recreation Centre in Colwood will close their doors effective by end of day Tuesday, in response to COVID-19 fears. (Black Press Media file photo)

West Shore Parks and Recreation in Colwood will close all facilities by the end of Tuesday.

All registered drop-in activities, bookings, programs, and food and drink services will be shut down in response to BC’s latest announcement calling COVID-19 a public health emergency for the province. Additionally, spring break camps will be ending immediately.

Dr. Bonnie Henry announced 83 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, with 12 total cases on Vancouver Island.

“We recognize many families and individuals rely on the recreation programs West Shore Parks & Recreation Society offers,” says a press release. “These are exceptional circumstances and we ask for your patience while we continue to determine next steps as more information is made available.”

Notably, the Juan de Fuca lower park and trails and nine-hole golf course will remain open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. everyday. Credits will be automatically given to customers’ accounts who had registered for activities. All dated passes will be extended by however long the closure lasts.

