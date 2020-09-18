Lois Mackenzie and granddaughter Charlie Huband enjoy a swim at the West Shore Parks and Recreation swimming pool. (Black Press Media file photo)

West Shore pool stays closed for 2020

Juan de Fuca Recreation centre swimming could return in 2021

Winter swimmers on the West Shore will have slim pickings this year.

Due to the financial challenges of operating under provincial restrictions related to COVID-19, the Juan de Fuca pool is tentatively scheduled to reopen in January 2021.

The decision was not made lightly and took into account safety of all involved, said board chair Kyara Kahakauwila.

RELATED: No swimming or skating at Juan de Fuca rec centre for now

“The board recognizes the disappointment the continued closure of the pool brings to our residents and users. It is our hope that in the new year, we will once again be able to return the use of the pool to our community,” Kahakauwila said in a news release. “Our users may not know the amount of work needed to bring the pool back on line, including hiring and certifying amazing staff to facilitate programs and the use of the pool.”

While the pool is not available, other programs, services and facilities are currently in operation at West Shore Parks & Recreation including golf, fitness classes, weight room and preschool programs.

Find full details on available programs and health safety protocols online at www.westshorerecreation.ca

c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VicPD locate 17-year-old girl, believed to be in downtown Victoria
Next story
Emaciated grizzly found dead on central B.C. coast as low salmon count sparks concern

Just Posted

Metchosin inmate sentenced to 12 months in jail for escaping custody

Sentence to be served concurrent to a life sentence he was already serving

Sooke jumps on board to ban use of rat poison

City staff will educate residents on harmful effects of rodenticides

Victoria man plans 30-hour walk to raise funds for vulnerable youth

Take a Hike engages youth in intensive, clinical counselling and outdoor experiential learning

West Shore pool stays closed for 2020

Juan de Fuca Recreation centre swimming could return in 2021

Woman arrested for hit and run that left another vehicle in Colwood front lawn

The woman was issued a 24 hour driving prohibition and a ticket

3 new deaths due to COVID-19 in B.C., 139 new cases

B.C. confirms 40 ‘historic cases,’ as well

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87

The court’s second female justice, died Friday at her home in Washington

Comox Valley protesters send message over old-growth logging

Event in downtown Courtenay was part of wider event on Friday

Application deadline for fish harvester benefits program extended

Those financially impacted by the pandemic have until Oct. 5 to apply

Emaciated grizzly found dead on central B.C. coast as low salmon count sparks concern

Grizzly was found on Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw territory in Smith Inlet, 60K north of Port Hardy

VIDEO: B.C. to launch mouth-rinse COVID-19 test for kids

Test involves swishing and gargling saline in mouth and no deep-nasal swab

Young Canadians have curtailed vaping during pandemic, survey finds

The survey funded by Heart & Stroke also found the decrease in vaping frequency is most notable in British Columbia and Ontario

B.C. teachers file Labour Relations Board application over COVID-19 classroom concerns

The application comes as B.C.’s second week of the new school year comes to a close

CHARTS: Beyond Metro Vancouver, COVID-19 cases in B.C. haven’t increased much recently

COVID-19 case counts outside of Metro Vancouver have been level since July

Most Read