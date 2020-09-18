West Shore pool stays closed for 2020

Lois Mackenzie and granddaughter Charlie Huband enjoy a swim at the West Shore Parks and Recreation swimming pool. (Black Press Media file photo)

Winter swimmers on the West Shore will have slim pickings this year.

Due to the financial challenges of operating under provincial restrictions related to COVID-19, the Juan de Fuca pool is tentatively scheduled to reopen in January 2021.

The decision was not made lightly and took into account safety of all involved, said board chair Kyara Kahakauwila.

“The board recognizes the disappointment the continued closure of the pool brings to our residents and users. It is our hope that in the new year, we will once again be able to return the use of the pool to our community,” Kahakauwila said in a news release. “Our users may not know the amount of work needed to bring the pool back on line, including hiring and certifying amazing staff to facilitate programs and the use of the pool.”

While the pool is not available, other programs, services and facilities are currently in operation at West Shore Parks & Recreation including golf, fitness classes, weight room and preschool programs.

Find full details on available programs and health safety protocols online at www.westshorerecreation.ca

