The West Shore RCMP will be in front of the Langford Real Canadian Super Store location on Sunday collecting food donations for the Goldstream Food Bank. (West Shore RCMP/Twitter)

The West Shore RCMP will be in front of the Langford Real Canadian Super Store location on Sunday collecting food donations for the Goldstream Food Bank. (West Shore RCMP/Twitter)

West Shore RCMP aims to fill canoe, police cruisers with food this weekend

All food collected in front of the Langford Superstore will be donated to the Goldstream Food Bank

The West Shore RCMP is calling on the community to help them fill up a canoe and police cruisers with food this weekend.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., food donations will be collected in front of the Langford Real Canadian Super Store (835 Langford Pkwy.).

All donations will go to the Goldstream Food Bank as they continue to help community members in need during the holiday season and beyond.

READ MORE: Greater Victoria businesses, food bank included in provincial fundraiser

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

DonationFood BankWest ShoreWestshore RCMP

Previous story
Province poised to link two of the mid-Island’s most popular beaches with new path
Next story
Katrine Conroy ‘knocked to the ground’ near B.C. legislature; Premier calls for witnesses

Just Posted

Power outages are possible on Vancouver Island as another wind and rain storm is expected to hit the area on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. (Citizen file)
Eastern, inland Vancouver Island warned to brace for high winds and rain starting Friday

Sooke Fire Chief Ted Ruiter said the switch shouldn’t have any impact on response times in the district. (Kevin Laird - Sooke News Mirror)
Sooke makes switch from Langford to Saanich fire dispatch services

Two tugboats and a supply vessel will be part of East Sooke’s Western Canada Marine Response base. The tugs will escort oil tankers through the Strait of Juan de Fuca. (Contributed - Trans Mountain)
West Shore-based tugs to escort oil tankers through Strait of Juan de Fuca

A Harbour Ferry Taxi cruises through the inner Harbour in this file photo. Victoria Harbour Ferry is launching a pair of holiday offerings this month. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria Harbour Ferry offering pair of holiday specials