The West Shore RCMP detachment. (Black Press Media file photo)

West Shore RCMP aims to muffle loud vehicles

Traffic unit will be paying extra attention to modified or damaged vehicles this week

In response to several municipalities reporting an increase in loud vehicles, West Shore RCMP is honing in on noise complaints.

This week, the West Shore RCMP’s traffic section will be patrolling the western communities with an extra ear out for noise violations, the detachment said in a news release.

“We will be out looking for vehicles with defective or modified exhaust systems which increase the noise that a vehicle produces,” said Cpl. Mike Jacobson in the release.

Excessive noise from a motor vehicle will be met with a $109 fine and two diver penalty points. Parts meant to or modified to increase motor vehicle noise will see an additional $109 fine. In addition to the violation tickets, notices and orders can be issued requiring a vehicle to pass an auto inspection within 30 days or have the vehicle immediately removed from the roadway until it passes an inspection at the owner’s cost.

Residents with questions about the noise level of their vehicle can contact a West Shore RCMP traffic section officer at 250-474-2264.

