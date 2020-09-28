West Shore RCMP arrives just in time thanks to tip

West Shore RCMP reminds residents of resources after coming away with a relatively happy outcome to a mental health call late Monday morning.

On Sept. 28 shortly after 10 a.m., the detachment received a call from a concerned citizen who saw a woman walking near the 300-block of Island Highway. She was crying and appeared to be in distress.

Officers spotted the woman as she just made her way to the railway overpass on the Island Highway. Officers approached the woman just as she climbed over the top of the railing and began sliding down.

“It was clear that the woman was experiencing a mental health crisis. Traffic underneath the overpass was temporality stopped by police as two additional officers rushed over and grabbed a hold of the woman bringing her back over top of the railing to safety. There is no doubt that they helped save her from serious injury or worse. She was taken to the hospital and our hope is that she receives the care she needs. We want to thank the concerned citizen for calling police as well as our officers for their quick actions,” said Const. Nancy Saggar, media relations officer, in a statement.

Resources in the region include the Vancouver Island Crisis Line at 1-888-494-3888 and visit them online at vicrisis.ca/crisis-lines.

