West Shore RCMP are asking for the public’s help to find missing man Raymond Begin. The 63-year-old was believed to be travelling from Langford to Duncan on Feb. 29. (West Shore RCMP)

Missing man believed to be travelling from Langford to Duncan, say RCMP

Raymond Begin, 63, left in a 2011 white Ford van on Feb. 29

West Shore RCMP is asking for the public’s help to find a missing man believed to be travelling from Langford to Duncan.

Raymond Begin, 63, was last heard from on Feb. 29 when left in a 2011 white Ford E350 van with the licence plate LE8511.

Begin is described as a six-foot-four Caucasian man with brown hair and blue eyes.

Begin was reported missing by his family, who are concerned for this well-being and safety. Police do not suspect foul play.

Anyone who spots Begin or his van is asked to call West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264.

B.C. confirms 9th case of COVID-19 as man who travelled to Iran
Tensions rise as U.S. death toll from coronavirus reaches 9

Missing man believed to be travelling from Langford to Duncan, say RCMP

Raymond Begin, 63, left in a 2011 white Ford van on Feb. 29

