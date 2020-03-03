Missing man believed to be travelling from Langford to Duncan, say RCMP

West Shore RCMP are asking for the public’s help to find missing man Raymond Begin. The 63-year-old was believed to be travelling from Langford to Duncan on Feb. 29. (West Shore RCMP)

West Shore RCMP is asking for the public’s help to find a missing man believed to be travelling from Langford to Duncan.

Raymond Begin, 63, was last heard from on Feb. 29 when left in a 2011 white Ford E350 van with the licence plate LE8511.

Begin is described as a six-foot-four Caucasian man with brown hair and blue eyes.

Begin was reported missing by his family, who are concerned for this well-being and safety. Police do not suspect foul play.

Anyone who spots Begin or his van is asked to call West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264.

