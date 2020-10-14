West Shore RCMP catch thief in the act

West Shore RCMP chased down and arrested an 18-year-old Langford man on Oct. 8 after catching him stealing from multiple vehicles. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)

West Shore RCMP caught a suspect in the midst of breaking into and stealing from various vehicles in the 769 Arncotte Ave. parking lot on Oct. 8.

Police received a report last Thursday from a witness who saw a male suspect going in and out of multiple vehicles.

The witness provided police a detailed enough description that when they arrived at the scene they quickly identified a suspect. Spotting the police, the man jumped out of the box of a pick up truck and took off on foot. Police chased him down and caught him.

Police then received another report from a second witness who said they had seen the suspect placing items in a bag that he left behind when he fled. Police recovered the bag and several stolen items within it.

The suspect is an 18-year-old Langford resident. He has been arrested for theft under $5,000 and possession of stolen property. Charges are pending.

West Shore RCMP remind residents to keep an eye out and report anything suspicious.

