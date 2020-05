Man is safe and receiving medical care

West Shore RCMP confirm a man is safe and being given medical care after he ran away from officers in the parking lot of Sooke Hills Regional Park on Thursday. Officers say this was a medical health related occurence. (Black Press Media file photo)

West Shore RCMP safely located a man after he ran away from officers in a mental health-related occurence in Langford.

Officers were called to the parking lot of Sooke Hills Regional Park on Thursday. When the man left on foot, officers quickly searched and found him.

Const. Nancy Saggar, media relations officer, said that the man is safe and receiving medical care.

City of Langfordmental healthWestshore RCMP