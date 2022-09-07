West Shore RCMP looking to identify suspects after $16K in electronics stolen

The theft is believed to have occurred on Aug. 26

West Shore RCMP are seeking help identifying these two suspects after $16,000 worth of electronics were stolen from a Colwood London Drugs location. (Courtesy West Shore RCMP)

Police on the West Shore are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects in a shoplifting investigation.

West Shore RCMP is investigating a reported theft of $16,000 worth of electronics from a London Drugs location in Colwood, according to a release. Investigators found a man and woman were at the store on Aug. 26 around 7:30 p.m.

The male suspect is described as being light-skinned and was wearing a blue T-shirt, black pants, black baseball cap, and black sneakers. The female suspect is described as being light-skinned with brown hair worn in a braid, wearing a white cap-sleeved shirt, white baseball cap, dark face mask, and black sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264. You can report anonymously through Crime Stoppers online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.

